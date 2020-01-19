One killed, two hurt as building collapse in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::A 30-year-old man died after he, along with two others, was buried under debris when a building collapsed at Lohar Colony near Coca Cola factory, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, three workers were busy in making jewellery boxes when all the building, owned by Qasim Mahmood, collapsed, burying them under the debris.

Upon receiving information, the Rescue-1122 teams rushed reached to the scene and rescued two persons 25-year-old Sajid son of Yasin, and 16-year-old Mohsin son of Irshad alive from under the debris and shifted them to Nishtar Hospital. However, 30-year-old Akram son of Yasin died before he could be recovered. The body was also shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

