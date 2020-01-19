UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Two Hurt As Building Collapse In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:10 PM

One killed, two hurt as building collapse in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::A 30-year-old man died after he, along with two others, was buried under debris when a building collapsed at Lohar Colony near Coca Cola factory, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, three workers were busy in making jewellery boxes when all the building, owned by Qasim Mahmood, collapsed, burying them under the debris.

Upon receiving information, the Rescue-1122 teams rushed reached to the scene and rescued two persons 25-year-old Sajid son of Yasin, and 16-year-old Mohsin son of Irshad alive from under the debris and shifted them to Nishtar Hospital. However, 30-year-old Akram son of Yasin died before he could be recovered. The body was also shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

sak/bl/rsd

Related Topics

Died Man Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DFF’s three-year st ..

46 minutes ago

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

2 hours ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

3 hours ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

3 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.