One killed, two hurt in Mianwali road mishap

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A person was killed while two sustained injuries due to collision between Rickshaw and a trailer near Khan purr Bagga Sher at Mianwali road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, an over speed trailer collided with a Passenger Rickshaw near Khanpur Bagga 12 km away from Muzaffargarh. The Rickshaw was leading to Muzaffargarh city.

As a result, a person namely Majeed Ulla of forty years from khan Purr Bagga Sher died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Wasim Fiaz S/o Fiaz Hussain of thirty-five years and Rashid Hussain S/O Ashiq Hussain of thirty years.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh for necessary legal formalities.

According to Rescue officials that the accident occurred due to over speeding of trailer.

Police started investigation over incident.