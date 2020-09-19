UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Two Hurt In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 04:16 PM

One killed, two hurt in road mishap

A person was killed while another two sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near Adda Kachi Pakki on Saturday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another two sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near Adda Kachi Pakki on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two motorcycles collided each other near Kachi Pakki due to over speeding in which one person died on the spot while another two sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as Sajjad Hussain s/o Mumtaz Hussain while Talha and Muhammad Shahzad residents of 79/15-L sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak1510 hrs

Related Topics

Injured Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Villa sign Lyon forward Traore

11 seconds ago

Technology based farms to be created to promote ex ..

12 seconds ago

Students, professional writers to participate in N ..

14 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020- 21)

16 seconds ago

PEMRA to take action if Nawaz Sharif’s address t ..

14 minutes ago

Navalny Posts Image of Himself Walking Down Stairs ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.