One killed, two hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :A person was killed while another two sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near Adda Kachi Pakki on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two motorcycles collided each other near Kachi Pakki due to over speeding in which one person died on the spot while another two sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as Sajjad Hussain s/o Mumtaz Hussain while Talha and Muhammad Shahzad residents of 79/15-L sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

