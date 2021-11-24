One killed, two hurt in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :One person was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck near Multan Road 3 Kisiwala on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle 3 km away from Khanewal.

As a result, a person named Javed died on the spot while two others were injured.

The injured have been identified as 35-year-old Sonia Ashraf son of Fayyaz Hussain and 30-year-old Nadia Bibi son of Ashiq Hussain.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital Khanewal for necessary legal formalities.

According to Rescue officials that the accident occurred due to over speeding of the Truck.

Police started an investigation into the incident.