UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Hurt In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:04 PM

One killed, two hurt in road mishap

One person was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck near Multan Road 3 Kisiwala on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :One person was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck near Multan Road 3 Kisiwala on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle 3 km away from Khanewal.

As a result, a person named Javed died on the spot while two others were injured.

The injured have been identified as 35-year-old Sonia Ashraf son of Fayyaz Hussain and 30-year-old Nadia Bibi son of Ashiq Hussain.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital Khanewal for necessary legal formalities.

According to Rescue officials that the accident occurred due to over speeding of the Truck.

Police started an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Injured Road Died Khanewal Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Next elections to be held through EVMs, says Fawad ..

Next elections to be held through EVMs, says Fawad Chaudhary

7 minutes ago
 Trump Says Russia, China Did Not Threaten US Durin ..

Trump Says Russia, China Did Not Threaten US During His Presidency

1 minute ago
 Dist admin imposes fine Rs 50,000 on five fertiliz ..

Dist admin imposes fine Rs 50,000 on five fertilizer dealers

1 minute ago
 Arrest of IIOJK rights activist continues to draw ..

Arrest of IIOJK rights activist continues to draw ire both at home & abroad

8 minutes ago
 Falcon Rocket With Spacecraft That Will Crash Into ..

Falcon Rocket With Spacecraft That Will Crash Into Asteroid Launched - NASA

8 minutes ago
 NASA mission to smash spacecraft into asteroid bla ..

NASA mission to smash spacecraft into asteroid blasts off: NASA TV

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.