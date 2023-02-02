UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Hurt In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A person was killed while two others sustained injuries due to firing by armed outlaws over old enmity near Jehangirabad fertilizer factory here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, three persons were going somewhere when unknown armed outlaws opened fire on them near at Jehangirabad.

As a result, 40 years old Mushtaq s/o Khuda Buksh sustained bullet injury and died on the spot while Ghulam Akbar and Ijaz also injured.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

