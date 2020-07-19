UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

One killed, two hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A person was killed while two anothers sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and trailer near Punjab college Kabirwala.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, three persons residents of Adhi Wala riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when suddenly motorcycle collided with trailer near Punjab college.

As a result, Muhammad Mudassir died on the spot while Muhammad Ahmed and Muhammad Naeem sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

