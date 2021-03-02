UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Injure In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:02 PM

One killed, two injure in road accident

A man was killed while two wounded critically after troller hit hiace van near Adda Shafee Walla located in limits of Rangpur police station on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed while two wounded critically after troller hit hiace van near Adda Shafee Walla located in limits of Rangpur police station on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the accident was occurred due to over speeding of the both vehicles.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Amir, son of Abdur Rashid, belonged to unidentified area. Injured were included Muhammad Aslam, son of Faryad, resident of Chuk no. 6/4R and Ikhlaq, son of Manzoor, resident of Arif Walla.

Corpse of the deceased was moved to Rangpur hospital, while injured ones shifted at nearby hospital for treatment.

Heirs of the deceased person was being searched out, said the rescue official.

