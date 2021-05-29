One Killed, two injured after truck-coaster Collision in Shah Kot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Atleast one person was killed and two got seriously injured after a head-on collision between a truck and coaster near Sheikhupura road Shah Kot on Saturday.

According to details, Rescue sources said that the accident took place when a coaster coming from opposite side was hit by a truck and claimed one life on the spot.

Eye-witnesses said that the accident occurred due to negligence of truck driver, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.