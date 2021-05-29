UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Two Injured After Truck-coaster Collision In Shah Kot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

One Killed, two injured after truck-coaster Collision in Shah Kot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Atleast one person was killed and two got seriously injured after a head-on collision between a truck and coaster near Sheikhupura road Shah Kot on Saturday.

According to details, Rescue sources said that the accident took place when a coaster coming from opposite side was hit by a truck and claimed one life on the spot.

Eye-witnesses said that the accident occurred due to negligence of truck driver, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Road Sheikhupura From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; explosive-laden drone a ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,812 new COVID-19 cases, 1,779 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Bella Hadid takes note of all her celebrity friend ..

21 minutes ago

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant: state ..

20 minutes ago

Army-trained sniffer dogs checking corona patients ..

20 minutes ago

'Friends': The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga A ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.