One killed, two injured as car falls from bridge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained injuries when a car fell from Ghari Shahu bridge here on Wednesday.

Police said that Ghulam Rasool (45), Moeen (16) and Sabir Ali (47) were traveling in a car when it fell from the bridge.

As a result, Ghulam Rasool died on the spot while Moeen and Sabir suffered multiple injuries and were rushed to the Services Hospital by Rescue- 1122 ambulances.

The body of Ghulam Rasool was handed over to police concerned, while investigation of the incident was underway.