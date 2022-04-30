UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured As Coaster Hits Motorcycle

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 02:01 PM

One killed, two injured as coaster hits motorcycle

A youth was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident near here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muzammil,26, Ahsan,21 and Nouman,17, were riding a motorcycle on Headmarala road near Kotli Loharan when a rashly driven coaster hit their two-wheeler.

As a result, Muzammil died on the spot while two others suffered serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to local hospital after proving first aid.

Related Topics

Road Died Road Accident Kotli Loharan

Recent Stories

103 heroin-filled capsules recovered from passenge ..

103 heroin-filled capsules recovered from passenger's stomach

2 minutes ago
 Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar' ..

Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar's resignation

12 minutes ago
 Cuba sees 2022's lowest COVID-19 cases for second ..

Cuba sees 2022's lowest COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

3 minutes ago
 KWSB gets back office allocated to mechanic

KWSB gets back office allocated to mechanic

3 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Eid ul Fi ..

Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Eid ul Fitr

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.