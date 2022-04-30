One Killed, Two Injured As Coaster Hits Motorcycle
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 02:01 PM
A youth was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident near here on Saturday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident near here on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122, Muzammil,26, Ahsan,21 and Nouman,17, were riding a motorcycle on Headmarala road near Kotli Loharan when a rashly driven coaster hit their two-wheeler.
As a result, Muzammil died on the spot while two others suffered serious injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to local hospital after proving first aid.