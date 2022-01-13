UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured As Lanter Of Under-construction House Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :One died and two others sustained injuries when a lanter of an under construction house suddenly fell on them at Azam town near Khazana Shah Alam here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured were rescued from the rubble and shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

The dead identified as Naeem Umar (25) while Ismail Umar (35) and Ehtisham(30) wounded.

Pakistan

