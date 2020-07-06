One killed, two injured as oil tanker overturns

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained injuries when an oil tanker overturned on National Highway, here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that the oil tanker was travelling towards Faisalabad from Karachi which turned turtle when its driver lost control while saving 40-year-old Ramzan who was crossing the road.

As a result, Ramzan died on the spot while driver Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Shabbir, who was traveling on the tanker, sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital by Rescue 1122.

Moreover, the Motorway police rushed to the spot and diverted the traffic to avoid any further mishap as petrol had spilled out of the tanker onto the road after its overturning.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.