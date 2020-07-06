UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Two Injured As Oil Tanker Overturns

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

One killed, two injured as oil tanker overturns

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained injuries when an oil tanker overturned on National Highway, here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that the oil tanker was travelling towards Faisalabad from Karachi which turned turtle when its driver lost control while saving 40-year-old Ramzan who was crossing the road.

As a result, Ramzan died on the spot while driver Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Shabbir, who was traveling on the tanker, sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital by Rescue 1122.

Moreover, the Motorway police rushed to the spot and diverted the traffic to avoid any further mishap as petrol had spilled out of the tanker onto the road after its overturning.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Faisalabad Petrol Police Motorway Driver Oil Road Died Traffic Man Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

1 hour ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

France Reverses Pandemic-Related Ban on Unapproved ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.