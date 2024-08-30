One Killed, Two Injured As Roof Collapses In Chiniot
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A woman lost her life while two others were injured when a wooden roof collapsed due to heavy rain on Jhang Road in Dulatpur on Monday.
According to rescue sources, the incident occurred as the ongoing rains weakened the structures of several houses in the area.
The victim, Azran Bibi a 35-year-old resident of Dulatpur was killed in the incident.
The injured namely Allah Jawai (80) and Azhar Ali (50) also from Dulatpur were trapped under the debris.
Rescue 1122 teams quickly responded, recovering the deceased and providing assistance to the injured.
One of the injured received first aid at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
The deceased body has been handed over to her family.
