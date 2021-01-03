One killed, two injured as tractor trolley overturned

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :One person was killed and two others got injured when the tractor-trolley overturned in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

The victims Muhammad Wali died on the spot and two others, Naib and Zainullah seriously injured.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to City Hospital Gilgit.