One killed, two injured as trailer hits motorcycle

SIALKOT, Mar 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while two others received critical injuries in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Adalat Garha Phatak where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle on Ugoki road, killing Ahsan (24) on the spot and injuring his twofriends Ahsan (17), and Qasim (14).

Rescuers shifted the dead and injured to the hospital after proving first aid.