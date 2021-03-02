One killed, two injured as trailer hits van

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding trailer hit a van near Adda Shafee Walla in the limits of Rangpur Police Station on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, the deceased was identified as Muhammad Amir son of Abdur Rashid,and the injured were Muhammad Aslam son of Faryad and Ikhlaq, son of Manzoor.

The dead body was shifted to Rangpur Hospital while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.