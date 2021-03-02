UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Two Injured As Trailer Hits Van

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:26 PM

One killed, two injured as trailer hits van

A man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding trailer hit a van near Adda Shafee Walla in the limits of Rangpur Police Station on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding trailer hit a van near Adda Shafee Walla in the limits of Rangpur Police Station on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, the deceased was identified as Muhammad Amir son of Abdur Rashid,and the injured were Muhammad Aslam son of Faryad and Ikhlaq, son of Manzoor.

The dead body was shifted to Rangpur Hospital while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Station Rangpur Rashid Man Van

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet appoints Saeed Abdullah as FDSC Secret ..

39 seconds ago

Syrian pound hits record low against dollar

2 minutes ago

Trainer Elliott's hearing set as he loses horses o ..

2 minutes ago

Kramer takes charge of Bielefeld amid fans fury

5 minutes ago

Preparations to celebrate Punjab Culture Day in fu ..

5 minutes ago

Tennis: Rotterdam ATP results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.