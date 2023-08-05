One killed, two injured as van hits motorcycle

A man has lost his life while his friends were injured critically as a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked their motorcycle on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road near Gullyial village in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A man has lost his life while his friends were injured critically as a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked their motorcycle on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road near Gullyial village in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station on Saturday.

Police sources said that Khizar Hayat along with his friend Asad Ullah and Asim Ahmed was going on his motorcycle when a speedy passenger van over overtaking a truck rammed into it, as a result, Khizar was died on the spot while his two other friends injured critically. The dead and injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehjang. Police registered a case against the passenger van driver and launched further investigation.