One Killed, Two Injured As Wall Collapses In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

A man was killed while his two brothers were injured when a wall collapsed in Millat town area on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) -:A man was killed while his two brothers were injured when a wall collapsed in Millat town area on Tuesday.

Hospital sources said Sarfraz along with his two brothers - Haq Nawaz and Ilyas of Jhang - was working at a home in Usman park, Millat Town when a wall of the house fell upon them.

burying them under debris.

The vicitms were brought to the Allied Hospital where Sarfraz succumbed to his injuries while the condition of two brothers was out of danger.

