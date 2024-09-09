One Killed, Two Injured In Abbottabad Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM
One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near Abbottabad area, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday
According to details, a jeep carrying few persons was crossing Abbottabad area when it plunged into a
deep ditch.
As a result, one person died on the spot. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.
The dead and injured were taken to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.
