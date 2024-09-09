One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near Abbottabad area, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near Abbottabad area, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a jeep carrying few persons was crossing Abbottabad area when it plunged into a

deep ditch.

As a result, one person died on the spot. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The dead and injured were taken to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.