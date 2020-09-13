One Killed, Two Injured In Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while two others injured in an accident between a motorbike and Mazda Truck at Chawinda-Pasrur road here on Sunday.
According to police, Tayyab along with friends-- Waqar and Usman was going to Chawnida on motorbike when a speedy mini Mazda truck coming from opposite side collided with the bike at Sarangpur near Chawinda.
As a result Tayyab was killed on the spot while Waqar and Usman received injuries. Police shifted the body and injuredto local hospital. Police have also registered a case against truck driver.