One Killed, Two Injured In Accident

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

One killed, two injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed and two others sustained multiple injuries in an accident in Jaranwala police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle near Syedwala Interchange.

As a result, motorcyclist Baig died on the spot while the Rescue 1122 shifted Imranand his friend to a hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

