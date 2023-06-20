One killed, two injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was killed while two others were injured in an accident near Khajuri-wala Stop, Marala Road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 50 year-old Khalid, 17-year-old Wafa and 16-year-old Sajjal were injured during a collision between a van and a motorcycle on Khajuri-wala Stop, Marala Road.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured in critical condition to a local hospital where Khalidsuccumbed to his injuries.