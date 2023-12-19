One killed, two injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident near here on

Sheikhupura road on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 said that a speeding bus hit three motorcyclists near Chak No 69-RB,

Ghaseetpura on Sheikhupura road.

As a result, Feezan died on the spot while Asad and Zeeshan suffered injuries.

The body and injured were shifted to a local hospital.