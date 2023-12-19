One Killed, Two Injured In Accident
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident near here on
Sheikhupura road on Tuesday.
The Rescue 1122 said that a speeding bus hit three motorcyclists near Chak No 69-RB,
Ghaseetpura on Sheikhupura road.
As a result, Feezan died on the spot while Asad and Zeeshan suffered injuries.
The body and injured were shifted to a local hospital.