One Killed, Two Injured In Accident
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) One person was killed while two others were injured in a road accident, here on Tuesday.
Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that a speeding loader van collided with a car (IDS-3094) near Ghaseetpura stop on Sheikhupura road.
As a result, one person died on the spot while two others Ali Hassan and an unknown were injured.
The dead body was handed over to Khurrianwala police while the injured were rushed to Allied hospital.
