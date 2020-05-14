UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Injured In Accidents In Faisalabad

One killed, two injured in accidents in Faisalabad

A man was killed and two others received injuries in two separate accidents near here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) -: A man was killed and two others received injuries in two separate accidents near here Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a motorcyclist Sohail Shakeel was going at Satiana road when his bike collided with a truck parked alongside the road near Zam Zam mills.

As a result he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another accident two persons were injured. As per details, an oil tanker overturned on motorway near Samundri. As a result two persons suffered injuries that were provided first aid by rescuers.

