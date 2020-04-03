One killed, two injured in Arifwala road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Kabula Road of Arifwala Tehsil, Punjab, Police reported on Friday.

According to details, two rashly driven motorcyclists collided with each other near Kabula Road.

As a result, ill-fated auto mobile shop (spare parts), owner died on the spot.

Those killed in the incident was identified as Afzal s/o Ghulam Nabi resident of Mohla Colony.

The injured identified as Bilal and Ramzan, have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Police have reached the spot and started investigating the matter of traffic accident.