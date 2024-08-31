Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Bahawalpur Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

One killed, two injured in Bahawalpur Road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A man was killed and two others suffered critical wounds when a trailer hit another trailer in Noorpur Noranga area of the district.

The police and rescue sources said that they received information about a road accident that caused death of a man and injuring of two other persons.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and provided emergency medical aid to the injured.

They said that a speeding trailer hit another trailer that was parked on roadside, leaving one man dead and injuring two others. The dead and injured were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospita (BVH). The police have registered a case and started investigation.

