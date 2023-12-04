One killed, two injured in car-van collusion

One person was killed while two persons including a woman were critically injured as car rammed in to passenger van on GT road near Gheershen in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Monday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) One person was killed while two persons including a woman were critically injured as car rammed in to passenger van on GT road near Gheershen in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Monday.

According to the details by the Rescue 1122, when the passenger van travelling from Rawalpindi to Peshawar approached the Gheershen, it collided head on with carelessly driven car coming from the opposite side. As a result, a person named Salman Khan on board the car died on the spot while two others were injured.

On getting information, the Rescue 1122 ambulances reached at the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassanabdal.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

