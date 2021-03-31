UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Injured In Car - Water Tanker Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:29 PM

A man was killed and two other persons sustained serious injuries after a speeding water tanker crushed a car on Lakhra Coal Mines road near Hyderabad on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two other persons sustained serious injuries after a speeding water tanker crushed a car on Lakhra Coal Mines road near Hyderabad on Wednesday.

As per details, the accident occurred at Lakhra Coal Mines road when the over speeding water tanker rammed into a car that was coming from opposite direction, leaving one person identified as Muhammad Shahid, 45 dead and two others injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the body and the injured persons to Lakhra hospital. The condition of the injured persons was said to be critical.

According to Police, accident was occurred due to over speeding and negligence of the tanker driver.

However, the police also arrested the driver and started the investigation of the incident.

