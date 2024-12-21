Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Clash

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

One killed, two injured in clash

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A man was gunned down and two others were injured near Chak No 130 NB on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two rival groups exchanged firing in which Qadar Bakhsh, 42, died while Imran Khan and Muhammad Ramazan received injuries.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured persons to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Sillanwali. Police are investigating.

