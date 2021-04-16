One killed, two injured in clash between two groups

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:05 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :A young man was killed and two others sustained injuries after two groups exchanged fire over a dispute at Sheikh Faazil area here on Friday.

According to a Police spokesman,people from both groups were relatives and had developed enmity over a marriage related dispute.

A young man Shahzad died on the spot while Abdul Ghaffar and Zaman sustained injuries. Abdul Ghaffar was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan due to his critical condition.

An injured Abdul Ghaffar had contract marriage with deceased Shahzad's cousin which was against the wishes of the girl's family that developed into enmity and resulted in firing clash between the two groups,A spokesman informed.

Sheikh Faazil police have started a Probe to dig out more details of the incident.

