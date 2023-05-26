One killed, two injured in clash between two groups

A man was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two groups in Mir Fateh colony in the limits of PS Hussainabad here in the wee hours on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A man was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two groups in Mir Fateh colony in the limits of PS Hussainabad here in the wee hours on Friday.

According to the police, 40 years old Sarfaraz Sanjrani alias Jani, a resident of Qasimabad, suffered a gunshot to his body and later succumbed to his injury.

Ali Muhammad Chandio and Urs Chandio got injured in the incident and were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

According to the police, the clash occurred because one group used to sit in the street where the other group resided.

The incident's FIR was not lodged till the filing of this report.

The dead body of Sanjrani was handed over to his family for burial after the postmortem.