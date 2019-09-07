UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Injured In Cylinder Blast In Lahore

Sat 07th September 2019 | 03:52 PM

One killed, two injured in cylinder blast in Lahore

At least one person was killed while two others sustained injuries in gas cylinders blast here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :At least one person was killed while two others sustained injuries in gas cylinders blast here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in Iqbal Town where LPG cylinders exploded with a big bang in the kitchen of a double-storey house.

Due to blast, the entire house collapsed, which caused the death of Arif Siddiqui on the spot and injuries to Sheza and Talat.

However, Abu Bakar and Kanwal Siddique were stated to be under the debris till the filing of this story.

On information, rescue teams reached the spot and started operation.

