One killed, two injured in different cases in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :One person was shot dead in a target killing case while two others were shot in three different cases in multiple areas of Attock on Wednesday, police sources said.

In the first incident, a man was shot dead over old enmity in day broad light assassination incident within the highly guarded tehsil court complex of Jand town of Attock.

Police sources said that the victim was going back home after appearing in the local court which he was nominated as a murderer accused and was on bail was targeted by his rivals within the court complex and showered bullets over him resultantly he died on the spot.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene. The killing and fleecing by attackers in the heavily guarded court complex spread panic and fear among the litigants and lawyers community and expressed concern over police negligence.

They called upon action against the official deputed security of the court complex. In the second incident, a man was shot and injured for revisiting robbery in the day broad light robbery incident near Chhachh interchange in the limits of Hazro Police station on Wednesday.

Junaid Shah- reported to the Police that he was going to his native village Hameed after drawing cash worth Rs 0.250 million when reached near Chach interchange, two masked men riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and at gunpoint snatched cash from him.

As he resisted, the gunmen opened fire at him resultantly he received bullet injuries and robbers fled away with looted booty successfully. Separately, a man was shot and injured over old enmity in Fatehjang town of Attock on Wednesday.

Police sources said that 38-year-old Ishaq has old enmity with Zakir Khan. On Wednesday, the accused intercepted him and showered bullets over him resultantly he received three bullets and fell down. The assassin managed to escape from the scene successfully. Respective Police registered three separate cases and launched further investigation.