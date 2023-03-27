UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Dispute Over Diversion Of Rain Water

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

One killed, two injured in dispute over diversion of rain water

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was killed while his brother and father were injured as five armed men opened fire at them over an issue of diverting rainwater into agricultural land here in the limits of Khoi Bahara police station.

According to a police spokesman, one 57-year-old Bagal son of Karim Dad Ustrana reported to the police that some people tried to divert the rainwater towards their agricultural land in Mangal village.

He said five armed men opened fire at them when he along with his sons stopped them from diverting the rainwater into their land. As a result, one Shoaib son of Bagal died while his father Bagal and brother Akhtar Khan got injured.

The injured were immediately shifted to Mufti Mahmood Hospital Dera.

The Khoi Bahara police registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against Inayat Ullah son of Ghulam Rasool his sons Shaukat Khan and Sharafat Khan, Atta Ullah and Akram Khan sons of Qabool Shah.

