One Killed, Two Injured In Fireworks Factory Blast

Fri 06th November 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :A worker was killed while another female worker and her daughter were injured in a blast at a fireworks factory in Makkoana area on Friday.

According to police, workers were busy in their routine work in a factory when some fireworks accidently caught fire and exploded.

As a result, roof of a room caved in, killing Abbas on-the-spot while Skina and her daughter Rani sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Allied Hospital for medical treatment. The area police also reached the spot and took body into custody while further investigation was under way.

