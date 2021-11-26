One killed, two injured in firing

UrduPoint.com

A person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries due to firing by armed outlaws over minor dispute in limits of Sheikh Fazil police station on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :A person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries due to firing by armed outlaws over minor dispute in limits of Sheikh Fazil police station on Friday.

According to details, a quarrel broke out between the relatives of a same family over minor dispute at Sheikh Fazil town.

An alleged accused Mudassir Chishti along with his accomplices opened fire on the rivals and managed to fled away.

The accused opened fire again when local people approached them to settle down the issue in which Malik Zafar sustained bullet injury and died on the spot wile two others also sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital Burewala where from they were referred to Sahiwal due to critical condition.

Police have arrested one accused and initiated legal action.

