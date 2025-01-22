Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Firing Between Two Groups

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A man was killed while two sustained bluet injuries after firing between two opponent groups here in the area falling in jurisdiction of Shahpur Sadar Police jurisdiction here on Wednesday.

Police said that Bilal Haider, Murtaza, Nasir, Haider Hussain, Wahab, Shakeel and Rauf had been running a dispute.

On the day of the incident, after exchange of harsh words, they opened fire on each other, in which Murtaza was killed while Haider Hussain and Nasir sustained bullet injuries.

Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot shifted the body and injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

