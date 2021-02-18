UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Injured In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:29 PM

A man died and two others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A man died and two others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the two groups used automatic weapons against each other.

As a result, one of them namely Suhabat Khan died on the spot while Asad Khan and Muhammad Ashraf received wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to Civil Hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

