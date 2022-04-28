One killed, two injured in firing incident

A man was killed and two others injured in a firing incident here in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station, police said on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was killed and two others injured in a firing incident here in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station, police said on Thursday.

According to initial reports, three persons barged into a house and started firing at the inmates.

As a result, Wazir was killed, while Hamad and Qaiser were injured.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, and SP Crime Investigation Agency along with police personnel reached the spot, and gathered evidence of the crime from the site.

"The incident is being investigated from all angles, and the culprits involved will be traced and arrested," a police spokesman said.