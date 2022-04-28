UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 11:26 PM

One killed, two injured in firing incident

A man was killed and two others injured in a firing incident here in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station, police said on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was killed and two others injured in a firing incident here in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station, police said on Thursday.

According to initial reports, three persons barged into a house and started firing at the inmates.

As a result, Wazir was killed, while Hamad and Qaiser were injured.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, and SP Crime Investigation Agency along with police personnel reached the spot, and gathered evidence of the crime from the site.

"The incident is being investigated from all angles, and the culprits involved will be traced and arrested," a police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Man SITE Saddar All From

Recent Stories

two held, 12 stolen motorcycles, vehicle recovered ..

Two held, 12 stolen motorcycles, vehicle recovered

34 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says About 55 Howitzers Delivered to Ukra ..

Pentagon Says About 55 Howitzers Delivered to Ukraine, Training Underway

36 seconds ago
 Saudi-Led Coalition to Free 163 Houthi Captives fo ..

Saudi-Led Coalition to Free 163 Houthi Captives for First Time Since Yemeni War ..

39 seconds ago
 Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours after ..

Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours after Russia halt

41 seconds ago
 Railways reservation offices to remain closed on E ..

Railways reservation offices to remain closed on Eid

6 minutes ago
 Courts exempt Shehbaz, son from personal appearanc ..

Courts exempt Shehbaz, son from personal appearance in 3 references

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.