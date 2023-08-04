One killed, two injured in firing incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was killed and two others sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident here at Lalyani, situated in the jurisdiction of Kot Momin police station, here on Friday.

Police said that a youngster, Hasrat Iqbal, a resident of Lalyani, had a domestic dispute with his brothers-in-law including Amir Sheikh, Atif and Mumtaz.

On the day of the incident, after exchange of harsh words with each other, Hasrat allegedly shot dead Amir Sheikh and injured Atif and Mumtaz.

Police reached the spot after receiving information, shifted the body and the injured to an area hospital and arrested the alleged killer.