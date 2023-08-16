One killed, two injured in firing incident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Hassanabdal, Attock district, police and tv channels reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown motorcyclists opened fire near Hassanabdal and killed one person on the spot. While two other persons were injured during the firing.

Police rushed to the site and started search operations for nabbing outlaws.