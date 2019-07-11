One killed, two injured in firing incident in Chichawatni

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident in a rural area of Chichawatni on Thursday.

According to police sources, children of Docharha village were playing cricket and during the game they quarreled eachother.

On which their parents were also involved in the minors fight and one group started indiscriminate firing to another group.

Resultantly, Muhammad Hussain Tarar got serious bullet injuries and killed on the spot while Fakhar and Niaz sustained bullet injuries.

Rescue team reached the site and shifted the body and injured to District Headquarter Teaching hospital Sahiwal.

Police handed over the body to heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.