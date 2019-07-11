UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Two Injured In Firing Incident In Chichawatni

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:26 PM

One killed, two injured in firing incident in Chichawatni

One person was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident in a rural area of Chichawatni on Thursday

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident in a rural area of Chichawatni on Thursday.

According to police sources, children of Docharha village were playing cricket and during the game they quarreled eachother.

On which their parents were also involved in the minors fight and one group started indiscriminate firing to another group.

Resultantly, Muhammad Hussain Tarar got serious bullet injuries and killed on the spot while Fakhar and Niaz sustained bullet injuries.

Rescue team reached the site and shifted the body and injured to District Headquarter Teaching hospital Sahiwal.

Police handed over the body to heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Cricket Injured Firing Police Sahiwal Chichawatni SITE

Recent Stories

Global initiative to develop nature-inspired techn ..

12 minutes ago

Poor policy, governance structure main impediments ..

54 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of NAB appea ..

57 seconds ago

Morales Invited Putin to Visit Bolivia - Statement

58 seconds ago

Russia, Bolivia Believe Foreign Meddling in Venezu ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting to review code ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.