One killed, two injured in firing incident in mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was gunned down while two anothers got serious injuries in an incident of firing in Esa Khel Police limits here on Tuesday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down while two anothers got serious injuries in an incident of firing in Esa Khel Police limits here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Raees Rehmat Ullah Khel resident of Nomakoh Deet has arranged a Iftar dinner where two people including Chand Mandokhel and Sultan Mandokhel quarrel ed over some petty issue.

In a fit of rage, accused Chand Mandokhel has opened fire. As a result, Sultan Mandokhel died on the spot while two others got injured.

Body was handed over to the heirs after autopsy.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.