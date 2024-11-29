One Killed, Two Injured In Galyat Jeep Accident
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) One person was died and another sustained serious injuries in a jeep accident on the Nathiagali-Kasala Road in Galyat on Friday.
Rescue 1122 medical teams responded swiftly to the scene, where 33-year-old Jawad from Havelian and 28-year-old Aqib from Nagri Bala were found critically injured. Tragically, 23-year-old Tayyab, also a resident of Havelian, died on the spot. The injured were provided immediate medical assistance before being transferred to Ayub Medical Complex for further treatment.
In another incident, fire broke out in two rooms on the third floor of a house near Fawara Chowk, Milan Marriage Hall, in Abbottabad. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, prompted an immediate response from Rescue 1122.
Three fire vehicles and teams of firefighters were dispatched to the site. Upon arrival, rescue teams quickly contained the fire to a single area, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses. Their timely response and professional efforts successfully controlled the fire, averting significant damage.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Guidelines issued to prevent accidents during sugarcane season30 seconds ago
-
50 arrested in crackdown on junkyards36 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt running eight-year-long merit scholarship programme11 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees11 minutes ago
-
Eco-friendly electric buses to replace Green Line Metro buses11 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui slams Omar Ayub for fostering divisions among security forces20 minutes ago
-
Police arrested car lifter, recovered stolen car20 minutes ago
-
Ramesh meets BoR officials to discuss land ownership rights for minorities20 minutes ago
-
Denmark Embassy, UNODC, NACTA kick off peace project through football match20 minutes ago
-
Marriage hall imposed Rs 200,000 fine20 minutes ago
-
Open katchery held at Talash Lower Dir21 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on violence against women held30 minutes ago