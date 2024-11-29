One killed, two injured in Galyat jeep accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) One person was died and another sustained serious injuries in a jeep accident on the Nathiagali-Kasala Road in Galyat on Friday.

Rescue 1122 medical teams responded swiftly to the scene, where 33-year-old Jawad from Havelian and 28-year-old Aqib from Nagri Bala were found critically injured. Tragically, 23-year-old Tayyab, also a resident of Havelian, died on the spot. The injured were provided immediate medical assistance before being transferred to Ayub Medical Complex for further treatment.

In another incident, fire broke out in two rooms on the third floor of a house near Fawara Chowk, Milan Marriage Hall, in Abbottabad. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, prompted an immediate response from Rescue 1122.

Three fire vehicles and teams of firefighters were dispatched to the site. Upon arrival, rescue teams quickly contained the fire to a single area, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses. Their timely response and professional efforts successfully controlled the fire, averting significant damage.