One killed, two injured in house collapse incident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The devastation of monsoon rain Sunday continued in Abbottabad where at least one person was killed while two girls sustained injuries in village Nikka Pani Naroki of Union Council Bandi Dhoondan when a mound caved in owing to heavy rainfall and flooding resulted in the collapse of a house.

The unfortunate event claimed the life of 22-year-old Imran, son of Bahram Khan and left two young sisters severely injured.

According to locals, the incident was triggered by the torrential rain that occurred the previous day, causing the floodwaters to strike the mound which later caved in with the house, leading to its collapse.

After the incident, the local community quickly started a rescue operation under the supervision of police authorities and recovered the two injured and body of Imran Khan from the rubble. The two injured girls were shifted to Ayun Teaching Hospital (ATH) for treatment.