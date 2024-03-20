Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Ironing Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

One killed, two injured in ironing dispute

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) During a quarrel between a husband and wife over ironing clothes, a tragic incident occurred resulting in the death of the father-in-law, with both the husband and mother-in-law sustaining injuries on Wednesday.

According to details, the dispute arose when the husband, identified as Abid, requested his wife to iron clothes in the village of 682/21 Gb near Parmahal, sparking a heated argument.

Subsequently, the wife called upon her parents, leading to a violent confrontation where the husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law were severely injured.

Sadly, the father-in-law succumbed to his injuries, while both the mother-in-law and husband suffered injuries. The police initiated an investigation into the matter upon reaching the scene.

