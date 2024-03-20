One Killed, Two Injured In Ironing Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) During a quarrel between a husband and wife over ironing clothes, a tragic incident occurred resulting in the death of the father-in-law, with both the husband and mother-in-law sustaining injuries on Wednesday.
According to details, the dispute arose when the husband, identified as Abid, requested his wife to iron clothes in the village of 682/21 Gb near Parmahal, sparking a heated argument.
Subsequently, the wife called upon her parents, leading to a violent confrontation where the husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law were severely injured.
Sadly, the father-in-law succumbed to his injuries, while both the mother-in-law and husband suffered injuries. The police initiated an investigation into the matter upon reaching the scene.
Recent Stories
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
162 power pilferers netted in South Punjab1 second ago
-
Kohat police rescue abducted woman, arrest suspect4 seconds ago
-
Three drug peddlers held with Hashish11 seconds ago
-
Jhang foils Qabza Mafia's illegal construction13 seconds ago
-
ASP Sukkur visits at Police Station16 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers continues across Sukkur division19 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.55m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours22 seconds ago
-
Unknown fire claims one life26 seconds ago
-
Surgeons in Swat express concerns over Sehat Card program28 seconds ago
-
RWMC briefs UN Habitat delegation on cleanliness measures, management33 seconds ago
-
Court acquits PTI founder in two more cases10 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor called on by Shahzada Gustasp, delegation10 minutes ago