One killed, two injured in Jamrud Bazar firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Jamrud Bazar area

of Khyber district, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a person travelling by car near Jamrud Bazar area

of Khyber district.

Two other persons were also injured in the same firing incident.

The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Police team have started search operation to trace the culprits behind this firing incident.