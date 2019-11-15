One killed, two injured in Jhang road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A speeding car hit a family standing near a road in Jhang killing one woman on the spot and critically injuring two other men on early Friday Morning.

According to details, police said the accident occurred because the driver of the car was trying to avoid a collision with a motorcycle coming from the wrong way.

The car driver fled away from the scene, a private news channel reported.

Police handed over the body after completing legal formalities and started further investigation.