One Killed, Two Injured In Kandiaro Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Naushahro Feroze, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near national highway Kandiaro area of Naushahro Feroze district of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, a speedy car hit the two-wheeler passing through national highway Kandiaro road area of Naushahro Feroze district.
As a result, one person died on the spot while two others were injured in the same accident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
