One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

Naushahro Feroze, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near national highway Kandiaro area of Naushahro Feroze district of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a speedy car hit the two-wheeler passing through national highway Kandiaro road area of Naushahro Feroze district.

As a result, one person died on the spot while two others were injured in the same accident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.